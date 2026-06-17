Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Partly Cloudy Skies with a High of 37°C

Delhi is set to experience partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 37°C. While the day begins with a cooler feel at 27°C and humidity at 69%, the mercury will steadily climb throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The "feels like" temperature may reach up to 31°C, making the warmth more pronounced.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 69% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Partly cloudy 0% 4 km/h 02:00 27°C Mainly clear 0% 4 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 1% 2 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 4% 3 km/h 08:00 31°C Clear sky 8% 2 km/h 10:00 34°C Clear sky 2% 4 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 1% 4 km/h 14:00 37°C Clear sky 4% 5 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a clear progression towards higher temperatures after dawn. Early morning hours will see a comfortable 27°C under partly cloudy to clear skies, with minimal chances of rain. By 8 AM, the temperature will rise to 31°C, climbing further to 34°C by 10 AM. The peak heat is anticipated around 2 PM, with temperatures reaching 37°C, accompanied by clear skies and a gentle breeze of around 5 km/h. Despite the clear skies dominating the latter half of the forecast, the overall "feels like" temperature could be higher than the actual reading due to the humidity.

Residents can expect a mixed bag as they navigate their day in the national capital. Given the rising temperatures and humidity, staying hydrated is crucial, especially for those planning outdoor activities or commutes. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. While the forecast indicates minimal rain, recent weather patterns in Delhi have shown volatility, with reports of thunderstorms, high winds, and even dust storms in the preceding 48 hours. Therefore, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest Delhi weather updates.

Following a period of significant weather events, including reports of severe storms with high winds and dust squalls, today's forecast for Delhi offers a reprieve from extreme conditions, though heat remains a key factor. The intermittent cloud cover might provide some temporary relief, but the rising temperatures necessitate caution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has previously issued alerts for intense weather activity, making it prudent for citizens to remain aware of any sudden changes to the Delhi weather.

With major sporting events like the Indian Premier League matches and significant public gatherings such as the India Africa Forum Summit scheduled in and around Delhi, the weather conditions are a critical consideration. Attendees and organisers should remain vigilant, particularly regarding the "feels like" temperature which can impact comfort and endurance during prolonged outdoor exposure. A consistent watch on the Delhi weather forecast will be essential for planning.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).