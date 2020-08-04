New Delhi, August 4: The active tally of coronavirus infections in the national capital dropped below 10,000 on Tuesday, marking a significant victory in the battle against COVID-19. As per the latest update issued by the Health Department, Delhi recorded 674 new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in the past 45 days. India Reports Spike of 52,050 COVID-19 Cases And 803 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 18.55 Lakh.

The corresponding period also witnessed only 12 deaths, the lowest in the last three months. The cumulative fatality count increased to 4,033.

Delhi has so far reported a total of 1,39,156 cases, including 9,897 active infections. Out of the overall count, 1,25,226 patients have been discharged, taking the recovery rate to above 90 percent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal credited the success to the "Delhi Model", claiming that the strategy adopted to contain COVID-19 in the national capital is now being discussed in other regions as well.

Kejriwal, however, warned against lowering the guard against COVID-19. Laxity in adopting precautions and violations of social distancing norms may lead to a second wave of the disease, as witnessed in several nations including South Korea, Vietnam, Japan and Spain.

"Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases No of deaths have come down to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your 'Delhi model' being discussed everywhere. But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions," Kejriwal said.

Across India, however, the surge in coronavirus cases continued as Monday marked the seventh consecutive day when more than 50,000 new cases were recorded in a single day. The nationwide tally has crossed 18.55 lakh, which includes 5,86,298 active infections and 1,23,0509 recovered patients. The cumulative death toll stood at 38,938.

