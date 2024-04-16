Lucknow, April 16: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly attacked by his wife and her in-laws in Deoria. The victim, identified as Ashish Rai, was seriously injured after his wife allegedly threw boiling water on him. Police officials said that Rai's wife threw boiling water on him over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, April 13.

According to a report in India Today, Rai, who was grievously injured by his wife's action, was also subjected to violence by his in-laws. In his complaint, Ashish Rai said that he was beaten by his father-in-law and pushed off the terrace by his wife's brother. The alleged assault took place when he tried to escape his wife's attack. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Rs 50 Dispute in Banda District, Booked.

After the alleged assault and attack, Rai was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Later, he was referred to the city's Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College for further medical care. The alleged incident occurred when Rai visited his wife Amrita's house to see his brother-in-law, who was not keeping well.

On reaching his in-law's place, Rai's wife Amrita asked him to stay overnight. When the two were sleeping in a room in the house, Amrita woke up in the middle of the night, went to the kitchen to bring boiling water and threw it on Rai. In his complaint, Ashish claimed that his sister-in-law had kept the boiling water in the kitchen. He further said he was beaten up by his father-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Accused Arrested for Raping Minor Model in Moving Car in Moradabad.

Ashish also claimed that his brother-in-law allegedly threw him off their terrace when he tried to run away. Acting on Rai's statement, the police registered a case against four people under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Post this, the police arrested Rai's wife in connection with the incident.

