New Delhi, November 22: Despite the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the people in Delhi are still crowding the streets as usual. They have going against the advice and suggestions of various authorities to practice social distancing, stay at home and avoid going unless absolutely urgent. However, the citizens of Delhi are freely roaming around the city without any fear of coronavirus. Delhi COVID-19 Outbreak: Officials to Ensure Home Isolation Norms Strictly Followed; RT-PCR Testing Capacity Raised to 37,000 Per Day.

In a video posted by the news agency ANI on Twitter, swamps of people can be seen at the Sarojini Nagar market in New Delhi. The market is full with people shopping, talking, taking a stroll, all the shops fully operational and doing their businesses like per-COVId-19 days. Most of the people are, however, seen wearing masks. The Delhi government recently increased the fine for not wearing masks in public places to Rs 2000.Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH: People in large numbers seen shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in #COVID19 cases. The total cases in Delhi stand at 5,23,117 including 39,741 active cases, as per last health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/CizWayQOLV — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have been increasing multi fold. The total number of cases have crossed the 5 lakh mark in the national capital, over 5,23,000 cases have been recorded so far. Around 8,270 deaths have been reported. Both state and central government has taken several measures to combat the soaring spread of COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).