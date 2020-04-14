Dharavi COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 55 With 6 New Cases, Death Toll in Asia's Largest Slum Rises to 7

Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 14: The total COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's Dharavi jumped to 55 with six more positive cases and two deaths on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, six more COVID-19 positive cases and two new deaths were reported on April 14 in Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. According to details by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total positive cases in the area stood at 55 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll in the super-congested Dharavi area in central Mumbai mounted to 7 with the two new deaths today. Catch Live News Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak in India and the World.

In the wake of the rising cases, Mumbai Police have deployed drones for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspot areas of Dharavi and Worli. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said these drones are being used to spread awareness about social distancing and for surveillance. Earlier in the day, seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur city today, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Here's the tweet:

6 more #COVID19 positive cases & 2 more deaths related to the virus reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Total positive cases in the area now at 55 & related deaths at 7: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qbzCWlYorG — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra saw a sudden spike on Monday with 2,334 infected people in the state. Mumbai became the first city in the country to record a three-digit fatality figure with 100 deaths. In India, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on April 14. The death toll has mounted to 339 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.