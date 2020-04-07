Dharavi Reports 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Toll in Asia's Largest Slum Now 7

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 7: Two more positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The patients are said to be the brother and father of the second COVID-19 case recorded in the locality. The authorities are further tracing the contacts of the duo to prevent the further transmission of the virus. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the toll of infections in Dharavi has climbed to 7, including one fatality. The government is acting on top priority to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi -- the largest slum of Asia. Within an area of 2.1 square kilometres, the slum house a mammoth population of over 700,000 people.

The health officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the state health department personnel and the Mumbai Police, are involved in a coordinated approach to trace down all possible symptomatic cases in Dharavi. With the dense population in the slums, any form of laxity is feared to lead into community transmission.

Update by ANI

Mumbai: 2 more positive cases found in Dharavi - father & brother of the 2nd positive case here. Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi has been sealed. Contact tracing of the new cases is being done. Total #Coronavirus positive cases in Dharavi now stand at 7 (including 1 death). pic.twitter.com/LP2lVkF0ZH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Mumbai, among all other Indian cities, has so far reported the largest number of coronavirus cases. Out of the 4,421 cases across the nation, around 410 is accounted from from the financial capital. Across Maharashtra, over 900 positive patients have been confirmed.

Nationwide, 114 deaths were recorded including 45 in Maharashtra. The bulk of deaths in the state were reported from Mumbai, including one in Dharavi. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has implemented a rigorous lockdown to prevent the further transmission of virus.