Diesel and ATF Export Duty Hiked: Government Raises Levy to INR 14 per Litre and INR 12.5 per Litre Respectively, Petrol Duty Unchanged

The Indian government has increased the special additional excise duty (SAED), commonly known as the windfall gains tax, on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The revised rates will come into effect from June 16, 2026. Under the new directives issued by the Department of Revenue, the export duty on diesel has been marginally raised to Rs 14 per litre, up from the previous rate of Rs 13.5 per litre. Similarly, the levy on overseas shipments of ATF saw a sharper increase, climbing to Rs 12.5 per litre from the earlier rate of Rs 9.5 per litre.

Meanwhile, the government has left the export duty on petrol unchanged at Rs 1.5 per litre. Importantly for local consumers, the Finance Ministry clarified that there are no changes to the existing central excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. As a result, retail fuel prices at domestic pumps will remain unaffected by this adjustment. The adjustments are part of India's fortnightly review mechanism, which calibrates export taxes based on international oil price trends and localized refining margins. Fuel Price Hike: Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by 90 Paise per Litre; Check New Rates in Major Cities.

The windfall tax framework was heavily modified in March 2026 following severe geopolitical tensions in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which sent global crude prices soaring. By putting an extra levy on outbound shipments, the policy disincentivizes private refiners from prioritizing overseas buyers over the domestic market during supply disruptions. Petrol, Diesel Bulk Sale Resricted in India for 90 Days; Fuel Limit Capped at 200 Litres Per Day.

Diesel and ATF Export Duty Hiked

Duty on Diesel and ATF exports increased | The rate of duty will be Rs 14 per litre on exports of diesel and Rs 12.5 per litre on exports of ATF. There is no change in the rate of duty on exports of petrol. There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and… pic.twitter.com/SwONmjSxP6 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

While global crude tracking remains volatile, Indian state-run and private oil marketing companies—including Reliance Industries and public sector refiners-have successfully cushioned local inventory using diversified sourcing and transit agreements. The next official review of the export levies is expected at the end of June.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).