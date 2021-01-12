New Delhi, India | 10/01/2021

‘THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION, IS DIGITAL’

A new edu-tech start-up, MYOPENACADEMY, is making its rightful place in the online education space. Funded in August 2020; by Varun Avasthi; it offers thousands of e-courses and e-learning programs across a wide variety of topics, at a fraction of the usual cost that high-ticket providers charge for the same material. In just three months; it is home to more than 25,000 users and subscribers.

All of these digital courses are accessible in one place on their very user friendly portal. The e-courses are available to customers instantly and all purchases are listed in the customers dashboard thus enabling a single digital panel where one can manage all their ‘learning history’. In this sense; digital courses have the advantage that they cannot be lost or broken. You can also access them at any time, as well as learn at your own pace.

According to its founder; Varun Avasthi, ‘the high adoption of electronic devices and increasing internet penetration are accelerating the growth of the online learning market. An increasing number of students and young people, across the globe, are showing an inclination towards online and e-learning modules.’

‘Further; amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are still advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the pandemic.’

‘People also realize that it is important to constantly upgrade their skills and add new feathers under their belt.’

The website has tied up with all the popular payment gateways including Paypal and Stripe. They also have a digital distribution program which enables teachers and educators to release their courses or educational material, to the public at large. For this service; publishers will have to pay a minimum and competitive fee.

Being sensitive about global warming, environment protection; and being a digitally driven business; MyOpenAcademy has pledged to remain green, paperless and plastic free. The startup is also planning to undertake various CSR activities in this regard.

The company also provides regular discounts and cashback offers etc; thus ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck. This is helpful especially; for students and young learners who have limited resources and / or money at their disposal.

What’s more? More than 100 e-courses have been made available for free, as part of the startup’s adovacy and support for #educationforall. All you have to do is, choose one of these e-courses, checkout; and the e-course link is sent to your email for redemption. The entire process takes less than five minutes. You can visit their portal at www.myopenacademy.com

