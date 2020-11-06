New Delhi, November 6: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seven Indian provinces have banned the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival. The strict measure was taken to protect coronavirus patients, whose health condition may get further aggravated due to the gases emanating from crackers and the thick smog that engulfs the atmosphere after mass fireworks on the night of Diwali.

Chandigarh was the latest to join the list of UTs and states that have banned the use of firecrackers. The administration, in a statement issued to the press, said the the decision was taken in accordance to the powers conferred upon the State Disaster Management Authority. Diwali 2020: Karnataka to Ban Use of Firecrackers During Deepavali, Says CM BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would be imposing a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers ahead of Deepavali. An executive order is expected to be issued on Monday.

List of States and UTs That Have Banned Sale of Firecrackers

Rajasthan

Odisha

Delhi

Sikkim

West Bengal

Karnataka

Chandigarh

In addition to the above seven provinces, the Maharashtra government has appealed the residents to observe a cracker-free Diwali. In accordance to the advisory issued by the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to strictly prohibit the use of firecrackers on Diwali in some areas.

The states which have so far banned the use of firecrackers, apart from Karnataka, are being ruled by Opposition parties. The first province to announce the strict curb was Rajasthan, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had described the smoke coming out of certain fireworks as "poisonous" for COVID-19 patients.

