DJ Spinking is a 28-year old DJ, producer, power 105.1 on-air personnel, and entrepreneur. He has worked with big names like 50 Cent, ASAP Rocky, A Boogie, Tyga, Jeremih and landed 6ix9ine seventh entry on billboard Hot 100 charts. He established his record label, "DNR Music Group," in 2019 and landed a joint venture with Asylum Records and Warner Music Group.

Early Life and Career:

DJ Spinking was born in the Bronx but raised in New Jersey; he started his career as a teenager. His elder brother Celeb was a DJ, so all of the equipment was there, and that is where he fell in love with music. He used to throw parties for his classmates & started doing teen parties with Justin Combs. That is where he began to make his way around club scenes in Jersey and New York. He did go to a music college, but he felt like he was paying for things he could just learn in the studio overnight.

DJ Spinking began his career as a DJ at 17 and dropped his debut mixtape with Hip-House in 2011, and the mixtape featured Meek Mill and Fat man Scoop. Hip House 2 was released two years later in 2013, and this featured the single "Body Operator," and there were appearances from French Montana along with Jeremih in the mixtape. Once he started, there was no going back for DJ Spinking; he signed with eOne the same year he released his second mixtape.

In 2015 he released “The Connect” which featured Rowdy Rebel, Jadakiss, A$AP Rocky & his his single, "Adult Swim," and he partnered with producer Vinylz. His single featured ASAP Ferg and Tyga. The connect was a huge success, and following that, he released another mixtape, For The Culture featuring big names like Ty Dolla $ign, 50 cent, Fetty Wap, Tory Lanez and more.

The Most Important People- Family:

DJ Spinking is managed by his elder brother Star, and he is all about the family. He says he has no friends, only family and DNR brotherhood; he says he does not need any friends as long as he has them. He says that there were never any issues because they knew they were one team and had to work together, and if there was any beef, they would squash it.

The jersey native used to DJ at a club that was being sold, and his brother Star bought it, and that is how the story of love and lust club began. They turned the strip club into an empire-building of New York. When it comes to strip clubs, he built and created something that everyone is going to know of, which will always stay no matter where they end up. They created something that is forever.

DJ Spinking says that one thing that makes him the proudest is his parents watching him DJ and be proud of him he says he loves how supportive they are.

Relationships:

DJ Spinking is not only a DJ, but he is also a brand ambassador for 50 Cents' Sire Spirits which has Branson Cognac & LeChemin Du Roi champagne. The jersey native believes in having a real organic relationship and never pretends to be something he is not, and he says that this contributes to his success

He says that he has always been taught that what's meant for him will reach and what's not will not, so you do not run behind things. You set your goals, you hustle for them, and you will get all that you deserve. His record label DNR Music Group believes in creating opportunities for others. Spinking says he loves pairing people that have never been seen together.

Music- a Form of Expression:

DJ Spinkling has been in the music industry for seven years; the current project he is working on is his single “I GOT” ft OT Genasis & Fivio Foreign. When we asked him about his upcoming projects, he revealed quite a few things. I have so much recorded music with artists like Lil Durk, young ma, & even me & pop smoke have one in the stash. I like to make music with people I have personal relationships with. That's where I find my success when it’s genuine.

Before becoming a musician, he was interning at a hospital and aspired to be a doctor, but that all changed when he was introduced to music. He says that the biggest challenge from a personal aspect is staying humble and not taking the fame to your head. He says the key to staying grounded is remembering where you came from, and the biggest challenge he has faced in business is not letting your personal life get involved with your business.

Success:

In 2017 he received a platinum plaque for "Timeless" with A boogie; over 1 million units were sold, and it was at 88 million on Spotify and 58 million on youtube. In 2018 DJ Spinking, along with Tekashi 6ix9ine, released TATI, which landed him seventh entry on the billboard hot 100 charts.

He says that to be a millionaire you need to have different hustles, more importantly learn money management to maintain the millions. His oldest brother is designing buildings with DNR looks. DNR umbrella includes music, djing, clothing line, strip clubs, lounges & even a candle line. He says they want to touch everything to become what they have dreamed of. Spinking is divided amongst different ventures, and he is doing his best at all of them, and this is just the start!