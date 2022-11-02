Chennai, November 2: The DMK has written a letter to all the opposition parties to sign a petition addressed to President Draupadi Murmu calling for immediate removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi from the post.

This is due to the battle between him and the state government on a host of issues. The Congress has agreed to sign the memorandum for the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor after DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu sent a letter to all the opposition parties. MK Stalin Elected Again As DMK Chief, Sets Sight on Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a press conference at New Delhi, urged the like-minded opposition parties to come together for a joint protest against the acts of Governors which are mostly "undemocratic and anti-Constitutional".

The CPI-M and the LDF government in Kerala are engaged in a bitter fight with the state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on issues of the posting of Vice Chancellors. The Governor seeking removal of K.N. Balagopal as Kerala Finance minister has infuriated the CPI-M leadership. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Free Breakfast Scheme on Party Founder Anna Durai's Birthday, 1.16 Lakh Students To Benefit in First Phase.

The CPI, another ally of the DMK, has called for abolishing the post of Governors in India. The CPI National general secretary, D. Raja has in a statement said that the post of Governor must be abolished.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is in a running fight with the DMK government of the state in contentious issues including the NEET for Medical Entrance exams.

