Bhopal, February 28: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Barwani city. The alleged dog attack incident took place on Tuesday morning, February 27. Officials said that the toddler was seen playing with the dogs when they suddenly turned aggressive.

Puneet Gehlod, SP of Barwani said that the child's mother rescued her son. The mother immediately rushed her son to a hospital but the boy could not be saved. According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased boy has been identified as Shourya. Stray Dog Menace: Infant Mauled to Death by Street Dogs in Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Seeks People’s Suggestions To Prevent Such Incidents.

His parents Anita and Ravindra Dodve work as labourers at a brick kiln in the city and live nearby. The dog attack incident occurred at around 6 am on Tuesday when Anita had gone to the washroom. SP Puneet Gehlod said that the dogs attacked Shourya when he was playing outside.

"It's not known what triggered the attack, but locals saw the dogs he was playing suddenly turn on him," he added. Soon after the woman heard her son's screams she rushed to his aide and saw her son being dragged by the pack of stray dogs. Anit ran after the stray dogs and rescued her son Shourya. Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns Trying to Save Dog in Bhopal, Pet Swims to Safety.

However, he was grievously injured. Post this, she rushed him to a hospital but he could not survive. In a separate incident, a man allegedly set his brother-in-law's house on fire, killing his seven-year-old niece over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).