Bijnor, February 21: In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old girl named Soni lost her life, and two other children aged 5 and 7 were seriously injured in an attack by stray dogs in Nangla Maheshwari village, under the jurisdiction of Mandawar police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on 19th February. The children were on their way to the sugarcane farms carrying food for their father when they were attacked.

TOI reported that the villagers rushed to the location after hearing the girls’ cries and drove the dogs away. The victims were admitted to the hospital, where Soni was pronounced dead. The other two girls were provided first aid and referred to a higher medical centre. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi, Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Disturbing Video Goes Viral).

Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, stated, “Parents should be more careful and we request them not to allow kids to go to the cane fields alone. Local administration is looking into this incident.” Purna Borah, Chief Development Officer of Bijnor, added, “We’ve appealed to villagers to take precautions. Efforts are on to catch the stray dogs.” Telangana Shocker: Over 20 Stray Dogs Found Dead in Mahabubnagar, Police Launch Probe.

The incident has caused widespread fear and anger among the villagers. The menace of stray dogs has become a serious concern in the region, with dogs having killed ten individuals, including six children, in the last fifteen months. Thousands of people have sustained bites and other injuries, with more than 50,000 people vaccinated due to dog bites in the past year.

The situation has reached a point where people are afraid to send their children outside, even to play. The authorities have been appealed to take action regarding the matter. Dog attacks are a regular occurrence in many parts of India, emerging as a major pan-India problem.

