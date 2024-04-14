Hyderabad, April 14: A shocking incident of stray dog attack has come to light from Telangana's Hyderabad, where a toddler was mauled to death by a canine. Police officials said that the two-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by two stray dogs while she was playing outside a construction site at Gayatri Nagar in Jeedimetla. The incident occurred at the place where her parents worked.

Luckily, the deceased child's elder sister escaped unharmed. According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased' girl's family, who are originally from Chhattisgarh, had shifted to Hyderabad nearly five months ago to earn a livelihood. Officials said that the deceased's girl's parents are daily wage workers. Stray Dog Menace Caught on Camera: Dog Attacks Child Playing Outside House in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The alleged stray dog attack took place on the evening of Friday, April 12, when the two sisters were playing on the road. Suddenly, two stray dogs turned on the sisters and attacked them. Alert locals rushed to their aid and saved Deepali, who was severely injured. The locals also saved the other child. After this, Deeali was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday night. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case under CrPC section 174 (suspicious death). Residents of Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla, Qutbullahpur and the surrounding areas said they have been facing problems daily due to the stray dogs. They also claimed that the situation has not changed despite making complaints. Dog Attack in Hyderabad Video: 5-Year-Old Injured as Street Dog Attacks Him Outside Apartment; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Several incidents of stray dog bites have been reported since 2023. In December last year, a pet dog allegedly attacked a 10-year-old boy in Borabanda. In a similar incident in the same month, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was playing in a park in Nizampet was attacked by stray dogs.

