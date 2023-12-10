Mohali, December 10: In a horrific incident of dog attack in Punjab, at least 20 people, including children, were allegedly bitten by stray dogs in Mohali. The shocking incident occurred on Saturday, December 9, in Mohali's Zirakpur. Residents said the condition of a 5-year-old boy, who is one of the victims of the stray dog attack, is critical. The boy is present undergoing treatment at PGI.

According to a report in the Times of India, a dog bite incident was reported on Saturday at Mannat Enclave-II in the Bhabat area. Some of the injured victims include Asis (25), Om Tiwari (14), Muni Devi (30), Arun (28). After the dog bite incident, enraged locals urged the municipal council to remove the stray dog menace immediately. HC on Stray Dog Bite: Punjab and Haryana High Court Sets Minimum Compensation at Rs 10,000 Per Tooth Mark, Declares State Responsible for Animal Attacks.

Panic struck locals after the dog bite incident as they were scared to leave their homes. Several residents, including the minor boy's father, claimed that the administration was not acting despite multiple complaints. At least 40 to 45 rabies injections are being administered daily, revealed the Dhakoli government hospital data.

Amid all this, the report also states that there are several unreported cases as people prefer to go to government hospitals in Panchkula and Chandigarh, besides opting for private hospitals. Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh, executive officer of Zirakpur municipal council, said that the Animal Welfare Board of India has approved a dog pond. Dog Attack in Punjab: Pitbull Attacks 12 People in Gurdaspur, Retired Armyman Kills Canine in Self-Defence.

He also said that an agreement had been reached with a company to build a dog pond. Singh also assured action against stray dogs starting next week. In a similar incident in 2021, four people, including an eight-year-old, were bitten by a stray dog in Zirakpur town of Mohali district. The incident occurred in the Peermuchalla area of Kishanpura.

