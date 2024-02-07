Ahmedabad, February 7: A tragic incident took place in the Bhestan area of Surat on Monday, February 5, when a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. The deceased girl had gone to the nearby sugarcane fields to feed the cows, as she often did when she was attacked by around eight to ten dogs.

According to Desh Gujarat report, the deceased girl's parents, Devchand and Sunita Arad, who work as labourers at a textile mill in Pandesara GIDC, had left their four children at home when they went to work in the morning. When they came back in the evening, they were shocked to find that their daughter was missing. They searched for her in the sugarcane fields, where they found her lifeless body with multiple injuries. Gujarat Man Files FIR Against Himself After Accident Caused by Stray Dog Leads to Wife’s Death in Narmada District.

Stray Dogs Kill Four-Year-Old Girl

The couple immediately took the minor girl to the Civil hospital in Surat, but it was too late. The doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The local authorities have also been alerted to take necessary steps to control the menace of stray dogs in the area.

Outrage Over Stray Dog Menace

The incident has sparked outrage and grief among the residents of the Siddharth Nagar slum, where the girl lived with her parents and three brothers. They have demanded justice for the girl and compensation for the bereaved family. They have also appealed to the government to provide better living conditions and safety measures for the slum dwellers. Ahmedabad Dog Attack Video: Child Badly Injured After Being Attacked by Stray Canine in Juhapura, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

In another incident, seven stray dogs mauled a nine-year-old boy before he was rescued by morning walkers in Surat in December last year. The police said the incident took place at Umargam when the boy, Shani Rathod, was on his way to school. He was alone when he was attacked by the stray dogs and has been admitted to New Civil Hospital for treatment, they added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).