Bhopal, January 11: An FIR has been registered against an unidentified motorist in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for killing a puppy by running it over with his vehicle, police said on Thursday. The case was registered on the basis of a viral video provided to the police a week after the incident occurred.

In the video, a puppy, along with its siblings, was seen playing on a road in front of Jamna Apartment located in the posh Greater Tirupati Colony of the city. As a car approached, the mother of the puppies moved away but the driver did not apply brakes to stop and ran over the puppy, which soon succumbed on the spot. Dog Murdered in Bhopal: Man Hangs Dog From Gate After Tying Rope Around Neck, Canine Struggles Before Suffocating to Death; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

This entire heart-wrenching incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed outside Jamna Apartment, and the basis of which an FIR was registered at Palasia police station under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Madhya Pradesh: Fed Up of its Barking, Pet Dog Dragged and Thrashed to Death in Jabalpur (Watch Video).

A copy of the FIR, available with IANS revealed that the complaint was registered by Priyanshu Jain, a resident of Indore, who is associated with PETA India. "This incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and stopping should an untoward incident occur. We commend Indore police for sending a message that careless driving and leaving animals to suffer won’t be tolerated," PETA member Sunayana Basu said.

