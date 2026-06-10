Donald Trump Congratulates PM Narendra Modi on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister, Says ‘Strong, Wise Man’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in an uninterrupted tenure. Trump praised Modi's leadership, describing him as a "strong, healthy and wise man" and expressing confidence that the Indian leader would continue to achieve further success.

The congratulatory message came as Prime Minister Modi marked a major political milestone, surpassing the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the longest continuous tenure as an elected head of government. PM Narendra Modi Thanks President Droupadi Murmu for Wishes on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister.

Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi on Completing 12 Years in Office

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 - 𝟬𝟭:𝟮𝟮 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟭𝟬.𝟮𝟲 Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and… pic.twitter.com/hzfwbwCnw8 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 10, 2026

Donald Trump Praises PM Modi's Leadership

According to reports, Trump extended his greetings to Modi and lauded his leadership over the past 12 years. Referring to the Prime Minister as a "wise man," the US President also highlighted the strong personal rapport the two leaders have maintained over the years.

The remarks add to a series of positive exchanges between the two leaders, who have frequently emphasized the importance of the India-US strategic partnership. Recent conversations between Modi and Trump have focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, security, energy and regional stability. Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM: Where Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh Rank.

Historic Milestone for PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi completed 12 consecutive years in office this week, a landmark achievement in Indian politics. On June 10, he officially surpassed Nehru's record to become the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister without interruption.

Marking the occasion, Modi described serving the nation as a "supreme privilege" and reaffirmed his commitment to development, welfare initiatives and economic growth. The Union Cabinet also passed a special resolution recognizing the milestone.

NDA Celebrates 12 Years in Power

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organized events to commemorate both the completion of 12 years of governance and Modi's record-setting tenure. Senior alliance leaders highlighted the government's achievements in infrastructure, digital transformation, welfare delivery and economic reforms.

Over the past decade, the Modi government has overseen initiatives including the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), expansion of digital payments through UPI, welfare schemes targeting low-income households, and major policy decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370.

Focus on India-US Relations

Trump's message comes days before a likely meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. According to reports, discussions are expected to cover trade negotiations, visa policies, energy cooperation and broader strategic ties between the two countries.

India and the United States have continued to deepen their partnership across defence, technology, commerce and geopolitics, with both governments describing the relationship as a key pillar of regional and global cooperation.

Narendra Modi first assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and secured consecutive electoral victories in 2019 and 2024. His latest milestone underscores his enduring presence in Indian politics and places him at the top of the list of India's elected prime ministers by uninterrupted tenure.

Trump's congratulatory message reflects the continuing engagement between New Delhi and Washington at a time when both countries are seeking to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation amid evolving global challenges.

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