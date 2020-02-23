Donald Trump India Visit: Temporary Welcome Gate At Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead Of February 24 Mega Event, Watch Video

Motera Stadium Gate Collapses (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Zebaism)

Ahmedabad February 23: A day ahead of United States President Donald Trump's visit in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a temporary gate built at Motera Stadium, world's largest cricket stadium, collapsed on Sunday. The incident took place when the preparations are in the final state for the "Namaste Trump" event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump are scheduled to jointly address the gathering on February 24. Donald Trump India Visit: Ahead of ‘Namaste Trump’ Event, Sky Patrolling Conducted Over Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The video of temporary gate collapsing suggests that it cannot even tolerate a gust of wind. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Reports suggest that it was one of the welcome gates for the "Namaste Trump" event. PM Narendra Modi and US President to Hold Key Talks on Trade and Defence on February 25.

Temporary Welcome Gate At Motera Stadium Collapses:

VIDEO- Gate no 3 of #MoteraStadium which is to be the entry point of US President Donald Trump has collapsed due to heavy wind. @CNNnews18 #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/Lr1VJiAPCB — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 23, 2020

The Motera stadium has a capacity has a seating capacity of over one lakh people. It was rebuilt after demolishing the old stadium. In India, only Eden Gardens stadium has hosted more matches than Motera stadium. The stadium was thrown open to media on Friday.

Meanwhile, the heavy police force, sky patrolling, anti-drone systems and other security arrangements have been made ahead of the high profile visit. Beautification has been done in places where President Trump is scheduled to visit.