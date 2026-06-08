Double Murder in Gurugram: Man Allegedly Shoots Dead Wife and Son Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested

A 52-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting dead his wife and 23-year-old son following a domestic dispute at their residence in Ashok Vihar Phase-III, Sector 5, Gurugram, in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, police said.

The deceased were identified as Asha Rani, 45, who owned and served as principal of a private school in the area, and her son Prashant Kumar, 23, who was unemployed. Both sustained multiple gunshot injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Gurugram Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Scarf for Talking on Phone at Midnight, Arrested.

Man Shoots Dead Wife and Son in Gurugram

According to investigators, the incident occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am after a heated argument broke out among family members. Police said the accused, who works as a security officer with a private firm, allegedly used his licensed revolver to open fire on his wife and son. Investigators said at least 10 rounds were fired at the two victims.

Authorities believe the shooting followed a domestic dispute, although the precise sequence of events leading to the incident remains under investigation. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies Within 4 Months of Wedding, Husband Accused of Injecting Her With Poison.

According to the autopsy report, Asha Rani sustained four bullet injuries to the chest, neck and pelvic region. Prashant Kumar suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, forehead and temple.

Dr. Deepak Mathur, in-charge of forensics at Gurugram Civil Hospital, said, “Based on the autopsy, the bullet injury to the son’s forehead suggests that the revolver was fired from very close range.”

Police said the accused’s daughter and daughter-in-law were asleep in separate rooms when the incident occurred. After the shooting, the accused allegedly reloaded the revolver and chased the two women. They managed to escape and hide on the third floor of the building, where a tenant was residing.

According to investigators, the tenant allowed them inside and locked the door from within, preventing the accused from reaching them. Officers responding to the incident apprehended the accused at the residence and recovered the licensed firearm allegedly used in the crime.

“The accused was apprehended from the spot along with the licensed weapon used in the crime. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred in a fit of rage following a domestic dispute. However, the exact circumstances leading to the murders are still being investigated,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan told HT.

Neighbours who heard gunshots rushed to the house and found the accused sitting next to the bodies of his wife and son while holding the weapon. Police and emergency services were subsequently informed. Residents of the neighbourhood said disagreements among family members were not uncommon.

A neighbour, requesting anonymity, said, “There used to be occasional arguments over petty domestic issues. On Saturday night, a heated altercation took place among the three. Soon after, the accused pulled out his weapon and started firing. We heard at least five to six gunshots.”

Police have not independently verified the neighbour's account but said witness statements are being recorded as part of the investigation.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence. An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 5 Police Station.

Following the post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to family members. Police said the motive behind the killings will be established after a detailed interrogation of the accused and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).