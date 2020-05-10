Dr Manmohan Singh, Ex-PM, Admitted to AIIMS After Complaining of Chest Pain

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh | File image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 10: Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Sunday. As per the preliminary reports, the ex-PM was taken to the premier hospital from his Delhi residence after he complained of chest pain. He has been reportedly kept under observation at cardiothoracic ward of the AIIMS. Manmohan Singh Slams Modi Government For Halting DA/DR Hikes Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Says 'Unnecessary at This Stage'.

Singh, 87, has been suffering from heart-related ailments from past several years. Due to age-related issues, he had taken a backseat from active politics in 2014 -- after he demitted the post of Prime Minister. He has, however, continued to remain a Rajya Sabha MP and regularly attended the parliamentary sessions.

Singh Admitted to AIIMS: PTI

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, under observation at cardio-thoracic ward: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2020

Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister stretched from 2004 to 2014. Politically, he was associated with the Congress since 1991 - after he was appointed as the Finance Minister in then Narsimha Rao government. He is credited to have played a major role i bailing out the Indian economy amidst the 1991 debt crisis.

Between 1998 to 2004, Singh served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. After his reign as the PM ended, Singh has headed parliamentary committees related to Finance. He was amongst the most fierce critics of the overnight-demonetisation of high currency notes by PM Narendra Modi, calling it a "legalised loot and organised plunder".