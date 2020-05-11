Dr Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former PM Under Care at Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS, Condition Now Stable

File image of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: Former Prime Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Sunday night, is now stable and under care. According to a tweet by ANI, the Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed febrile reaction to new medication.

According to ANI sources, the former Prime Minister is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He's stable & under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS, sources said. Dr Manmohan Singh was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain. Dr Singh was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 p.m on May 10 and has been under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak.

Singh is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It was in 2009 that Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the entire India is praying for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health, as he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here after complaining of chest pain. "Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singhji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," Kejriwal tweeted.