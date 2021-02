Dr VP Joy Assumes Charge as New Chief Secretary of Kerala:

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr VP Joy assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of Kerala. He is succeeding Dr Vishwas Mehta who retires from service today pic.twitter.com/7eSp5TYADu — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

