Mumbai, July 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a youth ended his life after his mother refused to give him money to buy drugs in Bhopal. The 21-year-old youth reportedly committed suicide at his home in Bhopal's Barwani district after his mother did not give any response to his request for Rs 500 for drugs.

The deceased has been identified as Majeed Mansuri, a resident of Khadan Mohalla. Police officials said that the deceased was found hanging in his house, reports the Times of India. Sonu Shitole, Barwani Kotwali in-charge said that during preliminary inquiry, they learned that the deceased was addicted to drugs. Cops said that Mansuri was time and again denied money by his mother to buy drugs. Bhopal Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Six-Year-Old Girl in Nishatpura.

After finding his body hanging at his home, cops sent the body for postmortem. Later, Mansuri's body was handed over to his family after autopsy. An officer privy to the case said that they have begun investigating the case and are also tracing the records of Mansuri's mobile phone in order to gain further insight into the case.

Mansuri's younger brother Nazar and his maternal Uncle Amjad told cops that Majeed used to consume MDMA drugs and injections. The deceased's relatives also said that Majeed's drug abuse had often led to frequent fights within the family. Two days before ending his life, the deceased had taken two drug injections after borrowing Rs 1000 from his mother. Bhopal Shocker: Man Bludgeons Brother-In-Law to Death in Sleep Over Illicit Affair With Wife; Arrested.

On Saturday, he once again demanded Rs 500 from his mother who refused. After his request for money was denied, Majeed took the extreme step and ended his life. Meanwhile, Majeed's family members have urged authorities to curb drug-related activities in the area. Cops also said that a few days ago, four youths from Barwani were allegedly arrested by Anjad police for possessing MDMA drugs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).