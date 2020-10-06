Udupi, October 6: A final-year engineering student in the city was arrested by the police after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs. Police officials privy to the case said the student was caught red-handed with MDMA tablets that he intended to sell to other students in the city. A further probe is underway to ascertain whether a drug racket was being operated, reports said. Punjab Police Arrest 2 Members of Pak-Backed Drug & Arms Smuggling Cartel Involving Former BSF Constable.

The arrested student was identified as 20-year-old Yuvanshu Joshi, and was enrolled at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT). The preliminary police probe revealed that he had ordered the banned substances via internet through the dark web.

The accused was taken into arrest after the police found him attempting to sell the contraband near Sheemba bridge. Subsequently, 488 tablets of MDMA was found with him, valuing nearly Rs 15 lakh. His mobile phone and two-wheeler was also reportedly seized by the police.

Joshi, a resident of Noida, had recently returned to Manipal. The police is also probing the reason why he had returned to the town despite the educational institutes yet to resume routine classes.

After the student was arrested and found in possession of the banned drugs, the MIT decided to suspend him from the institute. An official of the college while speaking to a leading English daily said Joshi was not called by the college, and he had returned on his own to Udupi from Noida.

