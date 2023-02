DST is organising 2-Day conference on "Geospatial Policy for National Development and other top National #Headlines pic.twitter.com/DkERXPwjCW— DD News (@DDNewslive) February 21, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).