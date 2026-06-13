E100 Era Begins? Nitin Gadkari Approves 100% Ethanol Fuel As Maruti, Hyundai and Toyota Gear Up for Launches (Watch Video)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a major milestone in India's clean mobility journey, revealing that the government has formally approved regulations allowing the legal use of 100% ethanol, also known as E100 fuel, in vehicles.

Speaking in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Gadkari said he signed the final file authorising the use of 100% ethanol on Friday night. He described the move as a significant step towards reducing India's dependence on petrol and promoting cleaner, domestically produced fuels.

The minister also highlighted the launch of Maruti Suzuki's 100% ethanol-compatible WagonR, developed as part of the country's push toward flex-fuel technology. Gadkari said he and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently launched the E100-compatible version of the popular hatchback. Higher Ethanol Blended Petrol E22, E25, E27 and E30 Exempted From Central Excise Duty: Will It Make Fuel Cheaper?

100% Ethanol and E100 Fuel Get Green Signal

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, “Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file, finalising the regulations to legally authorise the use of 100% ethanol. I am delighted to share that I, along with Hardeep Singh Puri, had the opportunity to launch the 100%… pic.twitter.com/BDIyTZGZF4 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

According to Gadkari, Hero MotoCorp has already introduced two flex-fuel motorcycle models capable of running entirely on ethanol. He added that several major automobile manufacturers, including Toyota, Suzuki, MG Motor and Hyundai, are expected to launch 100% ethanol-compatible vehicles within the next one-and-a-half months.

"Ethanol will become a viable alternative to petrol," Gadkari said, recalling that the idea was once met with scepticism and criticism. He noted that advancements in flex-fuel technology are now turning that vision into reality. Which Cars Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?

The Union Minister also shared updates on India's hydrogen mobility plans. He announced that a pilot project featuring a hydrogen refuelling station and two hydrogen-powered buses will soon be launched in Nagpur. The buses will operate using green hydrogen produced from water through an electrolyser.

Gadkari said the public will be able to travel on these hydrogen buses, showcasing another clean-energy solution for the future of transportation. The initiative is expected to support India's broader goals of reducing carbon emissions, cutting fuel imports and promoting sustainable mobility through alternative fuels such as E100 ethanol and green hydrogen.

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