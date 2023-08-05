New Delhi, August 5: A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday night, leading to tremors being felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. According to a tweet by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude occurred on Saturday at 9.31.48 IST, at a point at latitude 36.38 degrees and longitude 70.77 degrees, at a depth of 181 km in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Afghanistan.

Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).