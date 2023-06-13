Srinagar, June 13: A medium intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and so far no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere. The data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in the UT at 1.33 p.m. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir Today: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Doda, Tremors Felt in Delhi and Other Parts of North India (Watch Video).

Panic Struck Students at Blue Ribbon Higher Secondary School in Bhaderwah Town of Jammu and Kashmir

VIDEO | Panic struck students at Blue Ribbon Higher Secondary School in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, after the district was hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/wjpMk9cih4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2023

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Doda region of Jammu division. It occurred 30 kms inside the earth's crust. "Its coordinates are latitude 33.12 degrees north and longitude 75.98 degrees east," officials said here. Kashmir is located in a highly sensitive seismological region which is prone to earthquakes. Earthquakes have wrought havoc here in the past. Earthquake in Delhi Today Video: Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR and Other Parts of North India.

Impact of Earthquake:

*5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir* KNO Correspondent Srinagar, Jun 13 (KNO): An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Tuesday afternoon. The tremor, measured 5.4 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/KAEKhD5bMJ — The News Graph (@thenewsgraph228) June 13, 2023

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred here on October 8, 2005 which killed over 80,000 on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC)

