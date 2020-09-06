Port Blair, September 6: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on Ritcher scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday morning, officials said. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit the region at 6:38 am on Sunday, September 6. The epicentre of the earthquake is yet to be ascertained. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake. The area is an earthquake hotspot, caused by the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench. Earthquake of 2.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Mumbai, Second in Past 24 Hours.

In July, three medium-intensity earthquakes had hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that two of the quakes of magnitude of more than five occurred within a span of 40 minutes. The NCS said that first, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the region, another quake of 5.1 magnitude hit the archipelago and the third earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred rattled the region.

Here's the tweet:

On September 5, four low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The tremors were recorded from Friday night till early hours of Saturday. There was no report of loss of life or injuries due to the quakes, officials added.

