Nilgiris, April 15: Election officials here on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said.

Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, Congress on BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Not Focusing on Inflation and Unemployment in Its Manifesto

#Watch: ECI's flying squad checked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's chopper in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. Rahul was en route from Mysore to Nilgiris for campaign when the helicopter was checked. Once the chopper landed, officials immediately began its inspection#RahulGandhi… pic.twitter.com/atEQuDYT3Z — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 15, 2024

where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting. He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.