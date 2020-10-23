*Today we are launching EV policy portal for seamless disbursement of all the demand incentives to the vehicle buyers at ev.delhi.gov.in : Kailash Gahlot*

*This website is made to make the whole process seamless and hassle-free for the public; the buyers will receive the incentives in 3 days: Kailash Gahlot*

*Transport department has already approved over 100 EV models which will be eligible for availing this subsidy: Kailash Gahlot*

*Till now 36 manufactures have registered and 98 dealers have joined with us in this mission: Kailash Gahlot*

*To claim EV incentive the buyer will need just three things: sales invoice, Aadhar and a copy of a cancelled cheque: Kailash Gahlot*

NEW DELHI: *October 23, 2020*

To make Delhi pollution free, Delhi Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot today launched the Electric Vehicle policy portal for seamless disbursement of all the demand incentives to the vehicle buyers. Briefing the media on the important issue on the role played by electric vehicle policy in the anti-pollution campaign launched by CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal titled “Yuddh Pradushan ke Virudh, Shri Gahlot said EV dealers can log into ev.delhi.gov.in and apply for subsidy. The whole process is simple and hassle-free. Shri Gahlot said that the transport department has already approved over 100 EV models which will be eligible for this subsidy which and till now 36 manufactures have registered and 98 dealers have joined with us in this mission.

Shri Gahlot said, "One of the key actions Hon’ble CM had announced was the implementation of Delhi’s EV policy. Delhi EV Policy has been welcomed by all stakeholders and is considered as a model policy globally. It is our attempt that everything under the policy is implemented in the best way possible. Earlier this month, on October 10, 2020, it was decided that we implement the policy regarding exemption of road tax and on October 15, 2020, we implemented the exemption of registration."

He said, "Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of another major promise under Delhi’s EV policy – the portal for seamless disbursement of all the demand incentives to the vehicle buyers at ev.delhi.gov.in . The whole process has been designed keeping in mind consumer and public. So that they can have hassle-free access."

Shri Gahlot said, “Today, we are launching the portal which will be instrumental in disbursing both these incentives in a quick, efficient and transparent manner. Under the purchase incentive being offered as part of the Delhi EV Policy, the Transport department has already approved over 100 EV models which will be eligible for this subsidy."

*These 100 models comprise of*

○ 14 electric two-wheelers (Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, Jitendra New EV Tech and Li-ions Electrik)

○ 12 electric four-wheelers (Tata and Mahindra)

○ 4 electric-autos (2- Mahindra, 1-Piaggio, and 1-Saarthi)

○ 45 e-rickshaws models

○ 17 e-cart models

Shri Gahlot said, "We hope this website will be a huge help for buyers to learn about all EV models and use this information in arriving at their buying decision. We have put in place the most efficient process possible for buyers to get these incentives."

*It involves just 3 steps:*

1. Buyer goes to an EV dealer of his/her liking to buy an EV.

2. Buyer buys the EV and gives all the details necessary to get the incentive to the dealer only (e.g. sales invoice, Aadhar, a copy of cancelled cheque) – no need to fill out any form separately in any govt office

3. Each EV dealer has been provided with a dedicated login to the site ev.delhi.gov.in wherein they can file the claims for demand incentives. The entire approval and disbursement process is online, paperless and will be completed within 3 days. MLOs will be in charge of approving the claim applications.

He said, "We have ensured that the buyer is well-informed about the progress and status of her/his claim application – since they would be getting information through regular SMS updates. The transport department too will have a dashboard through which we will be able to track how many applications have been received, how many are pending for approval, at the level of the individual office. Realtime tracking shall be facilitated."

*The website ev.delhi.gov.in will also host useful information such as*

1) List of EV dealers across the city

2) List of charging stations across the city with google-map location of each and every charger which is segregated zone/district wise

3) The Operation Guidelines for disbursement of incentives has also been uploaded on the site.

He said, "People will get purchase incentive subsidy from August 7, road tax exemption from October 10 and registration fee contention from October 15.

*EV tariff charges are EV Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension and Rs 5 per unit for EV high tension charging. This is the lowest tariff price in India: Jasmine Shah*

Shri Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said, "EV tariff charges are EV Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension and Rs 5 per unit for EV high tension charging. This is the lowest tariff price in India. With this price, the service charge gets added depending on the charging facility. Today in Delhi we have the best charging facility and 70 charging stations are already working across Delhi. We are continuously adding to this list of the station."