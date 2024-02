Guwahati, February 2: A 20-year-old youth was killed in Assam's Tinsukia district while he was trying to chase away a herd of elephants but got attacked by a jumbo, the police said on Friday. Pavitra Phukan tried to drive the elephants away after they created "chaos" in a Digboi neighbourhood, causing panic among the people.

The people later contacted the police and forest officials. When Phukan was taken to a government hospital by forest officials, the medical staff pronounced him dead. Elephant Attack in Bandipur Forest: Man Injured After Jumbo Attacks Him on Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to forest officials, elephants frequently come out from the forest in search of food as the location is close to the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. "Locals said that the youth took responsibility to chase out the elephants and in this process, he lost his life," an official stated.

