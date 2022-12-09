Kerala High Court on Friday asked Narendra Modi Government to enact Uniform Marriage Code applicable to all communities. The court said that it is essential to enact Uniform Marriage Code to work towards the welfare of citizens in matrimonial disputes. The High Court bench said that the present law in matrimonial disputes differentiates people as per religion. The court also said that in a secular country, law cannot be based on religion but for the betterment of the citizens. Uniform Civil Code Shouldn't Be Seen As Decree to Suppress Individual Religious Practices, Says Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Kerala High Court Asks Government to Enact Uniform Marriage Code Applicable to All Communities

