Mumbai, February 4: The Mumbai Police recently lodged a case against two people for trying to extort money by posing as men of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Police officials said that the two men tried to extort money from people and threatened them with dire consequences after claiming to be associated with Rahul Narwekar. While two people have been booked, the police arrested one of the frauds on Friday night.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jayesh Jadhav, a resident of Dadar East. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the second accused, who is believed to be the main culprit. The incident came to light after the two accused visited Nandita Bedi's office and demanded money. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Says Committee To Be Formed Under Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar To Review Country’s Anti-Defection Law.

Notably, Bedi's tour and travels in Churchgate are arranging the MLA's trip to South Africa on February 5. The two accused claimed to be Rahul Narwekar's men and demanded money from her. However, at the same time, Bedi was at Narwekar’s office in Cuffe-Parade, where she was discussing the South Africa trip. She received a call from her office staff, who narrated the incident to her.

One of the two accused gave Bedi's staff his phone, and the person on call claimed to be Rahul Narwekar and asked her staff to pay them. But Bedi told her staff not to pay any money as she was at Narwekar's office. When the staff member informed the two frauds, they left and returned later once again and started demanding money. Sextortion in Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Video, Rs 43.23 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Nude Call With Woman.

When the staff member told the person on call that his employer was at Rahul Narwekar's office, the so-called man immediately disconnected the call. Soon, the two accused left her office after threatening Bedi's staffer with dire consequences. In no time, Bedi informed the speaker about the incident, who reported the matter to the police.

