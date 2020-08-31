Mumbai, August 31: Geeta Jain, an independent member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Mira-Bhayandar in Mumbai filed a complaint against a fake audio clip on COVID-19 that imitated her voice. The MLA registered a complaint with Police after a fake audio clip on coronavirus mimicking Geeta’s voice was widely shared on social media platforms over the last few days. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, a woman in the audio clip is heard sharing misleading advice on how to deal with coronavirus without consulting doctors.

Dismissing the false claims, Jain released a video on social media and alerted citizens about the fake audio clip, urging them not to fall a prey to such misleading information. The MLA requested people to stop circulating it on social media platforms to curb the spread of fake news. “An audio clip is being sent to the entire city in my name, which is completely fake and false. I have not released any such audio. Please do not forward this audio”, Jain said. Three-Month Jail for Sharing List of COVID-19 Infected People? Viral WhatsApp Message Is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

The MLA further informed that a complaint has been registered with the cyber cell of the Thane (rural) police, seeking immediate action against the culprits. The MLA further urged people to follow only those instructions and guidelines that are issued by the government and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and not believe in fake news. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The report adds that Jain is under home quarantine with her husband Bharat Jain after they tested positive for coronavirus on July 2. Earlier, Jain had said that she is feeling much better and recovering from the viral infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).