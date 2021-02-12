New Delhi, February 12: Amid the growing circulation of fake currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India has taken up steps to make the general public aware about identifying the counterfeit notes. As the apex bank is celebrates Financial Awareness Week , its Regional Director Laxmikant Rao has provided some guidelines for checking whether is a currency note is fake or not. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bengaluru, 3 Arrested for Circulating Rs 7.8 Lakh Counterfeit Notes.

Rao also informed that customers can file a complaint regarding the services of the apex bank, any other commercial bank and other related issues. In order to file any such complaint with the Lokpal, customers can visit the following website- on https://cms.rbi.org.in. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Goa; 5 Tourists From Chandigarh, Who Used Fake Notes in Panaji and Porvorim, Arrested.

Here is Some Features of Real Currency Note to Distinguish It from Fake Ones:

The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is at the centre.

One can see-through register with denominational numeral 50 on the note.

Denominational numeral in Devnagari script.

Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50.’

Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI should be on the note.

Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem. towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait should be on the note.

Ashoka Pillar emblem should be on the right of the note's back.

Check for number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top. left side and bottom right side.

Year of printing of the note is on the left at the note's back.

Check for Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.

Motif of Hampi with Chariot.

As people are becoming more cautious with the notes of higher denominations, fraudsters have now taken to smaller currency notes like Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200. People are advised to make sure that they are receiving and dealing in the real currency notes. In case, one finds a counterfeit or fake note, she should immediately inform the concerned authorities.

