Gurugram, April 7: A team of the Chief Minister flying squad including National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) experts raided seven bookshops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday. CM Flying Squad's Team Raids Shops of 7 Book Sellers in Gurugram

Acting on a tip-off that fake NCERT books were being sold at these shops, the team seized multiple books during the raid. Many shopkeepers closed their shops after getting information about the raid. The police said suspected books are being examined. Mumbai: Four Siphon Off Rs 69 Lakh From Maharashtra Tourism Department's Bank Accounts Using Forged Cheque Books and Fake Stamps; Booked

“Multiple raids have been conducted across the state to confiscate fake books. A large number of fake NCERT books are found during raids," Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, said.

