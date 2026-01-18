Gurugram, January 18: Medical teams at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad successfully performed life-saving procedures on two infants who had accidentally inhaled food particles into their lungs. In both cases, the foreign objects, a peanut in one instance and a piece of almond in the other, caused severe respiratory distress, leading to a critical drop in oxygen levels.

The more severe case involved a 14-month-old child whose oxygen saturation had plummeted to 40%, far below the healthy range of 95-100%. The infant was rushed to the emergency room, struggling to breathe after a peanut became lodged in the right lung, completely blocking the airway. The second case involved a 10-month-old who had aspirated a piece of almond, which led to a persistent cough and a dangerous buildup of carbon dioxide in the body. AI Shocker: Teenager Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos and Videos of Sisters in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Bronchoscopies Save Infants After Food Particles Block Their Lungs in Haryana's Faridabad

Surgeons performed a rigid bronchoscopy on both infants, a delicate procedure used to view the airways and remove foreign objects. Given the small size of the infants' lungs and the precarious nature of their breathing, the medical team had to act with extreme precision.

The peanut and almond fragments were successfully extracted without causing further damage to the respiratory tract. Following the procedures, both children were kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until their oxygen levels stabilized and they were declared out of danger. Faridabad Tragedy: Couple, Minor Son Found Dead After Eating Halwa for Dinner in Haryana, Probe Launched.

Doctors involved in the cases issued a stern warning to parents regarding the feeding habits of young children. They emphasized that infants and toddlers do not have the molars required to grind hard foods like nuts, making them highly susceptible to aspiration.

The medical team advised that whole nuts, seeds, and hard candies should be kept out of reach of children under the age of five. They noted that even a small fragment can bypass the esophagus and enter the windpipe, causing immediate life-threatening blockages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).