Faridabad, July 13: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly confined and gangraped by four men for nine days in Ballabhgarh town of Haryana’s Faridabad district. The incident took place between June 30 to July 10. The accused released the woman after nine days. The woman then narrated her entire ordeal to family members, following which she approached the police.

The rape survivor filed an FIR on July 10. However, no arrested have been made in the case till now. In the FIR, the woman mentioned that On June 30, a man named Chintu called her to a temple in her village. After some time, another man called Sanju also reached there and both the accused took her to Faridabad in a car. Haryana Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped in Rewari District.

The rape survivor told the police, “During this, I asked for water from them. They offered me water laced with some intoxicating substance. After consuming this I fell unconscious, and when I came back to my senses, I found myself confined in a room.” Two more men named Kuldeep and Deepak also came to the room and later all four men gangraped her in turns at gunpoint. Haryana Shocker: 4-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by 36-Year-Old Man in Sonipat.

The woman also alleged that the accused injected and gave her suspicious pills for nine days. They also allegedly recorded the heinous crime on camera and threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed it to anybody. The woman also disclosed to the police that the accused made her call at her home that she was well. On July 8, the men dropped the rape survivor at the Ballabhgarh bus stand. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

