Mumbai, February 1: In a shocking incident that took place in Gurgaon, a man allegedly set himself on fire. Police officials said that the man set himself ablaze after his friend refused to give him his mobile phone in order to call his sister. After the incident, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, post which he was referred to a hospital in Delhi.

According to a report in the Times of India, doctors at a civil hospital referred the man to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to his burn injuries. Cops said that the victim identified as Rajender Kumar suffered 40 percent burn injuries after he set himself on fire. His condition is said to be stable. Gurugram Shocker: Son Kills Widowed Mother on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Garhi Village.

The victim originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. An officer said that Kumar works as a driver with a transport company and was in Faridabad for some work. The officer said that Kumar poured petrol before setting himself on fire.

He took the drastic step after an argument took place between him and his friend over making a phone call to his sister. After the incident came to light, Kumar's friend Suresh Kumar said that the two were drinking when Rajender asked him to share his mobile in order to call his sister. Gurugram Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Health Condition, Man Strangles Her to Death, Then Surrenders Before Police.

However, Suresh refused to share his phone as Rajender was drunk. Police officials said that when they reached the hospital, Rajender was missing as his uncle took him back to Hathras for treatment.

