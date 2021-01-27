New Delhi, January 27: Farmer leaders have reportedly announced a march to Parliament on Budget Day, which is on February 1. The security deployment has increased in nearby areas.

There has been heavy security deployment following Tuesday's violence at Red Fort and Tikri Border. On Tuesday, groups of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws clashed with police and security forces during what was supposed to be a peaceful tractor rally around the city's borders. Farmers' Tractor Rally: Security Tightened at Red Fort & Singhu Border, 15 FIRs Registered, Entry of These Metro Stations Closed a Day After Republic Day Violence.

Farmer Leaders Announce March to Parliament on Budget Day

#BREAKING | Farmer leaders announce march to Parliament on Budget Day (February 1). Security deployment increased in nearby areas. — NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2021

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws started their tractor parade from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday as the country celebrated the 72nd Republic Day.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was among the group of farmers who entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the ramparts of Red Fort. According to Delhi Police, Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday. Actors like Sunny Deol and farmer leaders distanced themselves from Deep Sidhu after the Red Fort violence.

