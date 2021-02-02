Chandigarh, February 2: The farmers' protest against the three new farm laws that witnessed violence earlier this week, intensified in Haryana. A video that is going viral on social media platforms claims that as many as 2,000 farmers ran 75 kms from Rohtak-Sampla in Haryana to bring 2,000 national flags and a 5,000 metre-long Tiranga to Ghazipur. The act was to show their love for tricolour after the Red Fort incident on January 26.

According to a video shared by a renowned journalist Saahil Murali Menghani, young farmers were seen running a race, holding the national flag in their hands. The journalist tweeted saying that the young farmers are responding to 'Tirange ka Apman' (insulting the national flag) against them after the incident at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Farmers’ Protest: Nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ From 12 PM to 3 PM on February 6 Announced by Agitating Farmers.

Watch Video: 2000 Farmers Run 75 kms from Rohtak to Gazipur Holding Tricolour:

Watch: Farmers Carry 5,000 meter long Tiranga From Haryana to Ghazipur

Security has been beefed up at the three borders--Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri while barricades and barbed wires have been put up amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP. On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Monday visited the Ghazipur border and took a stock of the security arrangements. Also, drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital.

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services till 5 pm on February 2 in seven districts of the state to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order. On January 26,thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the three new farm laws.

