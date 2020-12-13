New Delhi, December 13: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MLA and councillors, will observe fast on December 14 from 10 am to 5 pm for supporting farmers in their hunger strike against the recently enacted farm laws. The AAP leaders in Delhi will observe fast at the party headquarters, in ITO in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the laws. Meanwhile, fast will be observed by AAP leaders across the country in support of farmers'

Delhi Minister Goral Rai said, "Responding to the farmers' call Aam Admi Party (AAP) has decided that all party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws. At the party headquarters, in ITO, MLAs and councillors will keep a group fast from 10 am-5 pm." Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders to Hold Hunger Strike on December 14, Centre Reiterates Farm Laws Are Beneficial.

Tweet by Aam Aadmi Party:

farmers protesting on the national capital's different borders on Saturday announced their plan to expand the demonstrations and expand them to a ''pan-Indi" scale, appealing all sections of society, including girls and women, to join them. Notably, all farmers" leaders will go on hunger strike on December 14 at Singh Border in Delhi against the farm laws. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

Farmers representatives of 32 different unions jointly announced their plans for a "pan-India" protest if the government does not accept their demands and withdraws the three laws Farmers are demanding the complete withdrawal of the laws." "On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back three Farm bills. We're not in favour of amendments" reported Hindustan Times quoting Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, leader of Sanyukta Kisan Andolan as saying.

It was the 18th-day of farmers" protest on Delhi's different borders. Thousands of farmers began their sit-in from Singhu border on Delhi-Chandigarh border on November 26. Despite five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers, there is no solution in sight as both sides are adamant on their points.

