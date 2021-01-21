New Delhi, January 21: The Farmer Unions on Thursday rejected the Centre's proposal on farm laws that were put forth by the government during the tenth round of negotiations yesterday. They have refused to back down on their demands for MSP and withdrawal of the three farm laws." It's been decided that no proposal of Govt will be accepted until & unless they repeal the laws,"said Farmer leader Joginder S Ugrahan.

Samyukt Kian Morcha, a farmer organisation said,"In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Govt y'day, was rejected. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement."Farmers-Government Meet: Agriculture Minister Reportedly Tells Farmer Unions That Govt Can Wait for a Year for Implementation of 3 Farm Laws.

Update by ANI:

It's been decided that no proposal of Govt will be accepted until & unless they repeal the laws. In tomorrow's meet (with Govt) we'll say that we've only one demand, repeal the laws & legally authorise MSP. All these have been unanimously decided: Farmer leader Joginder S Ugrahan https://t.co/gsQXrawwEK pic.twitter.com/vwRALVjQBn — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

"In tomorrow's meet we'll say that we've only one demand, repeal the laws & legally authorise MSP. All these have been unanimously decided," said Ugrahan

The farmer leaders and government is due to meet again tomorrow for eleventh round of negotiations on the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year.

In Wednesday meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had proposed farmer unions to constitute a committee with farmers and government representatives as members to discuss the laws clause wise. He had added that the government was ready to hold back the laws for one and a half year if required.

