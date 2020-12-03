New Delhi, December 3: Over the past seven days, a traffic chaos was witnessed in the national capital, as farmers from an array of states marched towards Delhi to mark their angst the farm reform laws. While the movement is being led by Punjab farmers, the demonstors also include cultivates from other parts of India. Farmer Leaders, In Meeting With Govt, Call For Special Parliament Session to Abolish New Farm Laws.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav, who leads the Jai Kisan Andolan, called it erroneous on part of those against the protesting farmers to label all of them as from Punjab. "While the farmers of Punjab have taken the lead in showing us the way, farmers from other states are also part of the agitation," he said.

Which Are The States From Where Farmers Are Joining The Agitation in Delhi?

The foremost state is Punjab. Over 30 agrarian bodies joined hands to lead the march to Delhi on November 26, and to stay put in the national capital till the farm reform laws are not withdrawn.

Haryana is the second major state whose farmers, in large numbers, have joined the agitation. The Bharatiya Kisan Union faction of Haryana, being led by Gurnam Singh Chudhania, is one of the key stakeholders in the negotiation with the government over the contentious laws.

The farmers of Uttar Pradesh, particularly the western portion of the state who rely on MSP-based procurement, are also part of the agitation. While thousands of UP farmers are already part of the demonstration, several more are marching towards Delhi from the Ghaziabad border, and were prevented from entering the region by the security personnel on Thursday.

From neighbouring Uttarakhand, key agrarian bodies were already part of the demonstration since November 26. More number of farmers are reportedly attempting to enter Delhi via the the UP border to further mount pressure on the Centre.

An Indian Express report earlier today also claimed that an array of farmers from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are also enroute to Delhi to further bolster the protests. A Zee News report claimed that cultivators from Gujarat, a BJP bastion, are also heading towards the capital to join the protests. Farmers from neighbouring Rajasthan are also trickling in Delhi to power the agitation, the report added.

Apart from the above states whose farmers are joining the agitation in Delhi, agrarian bodies in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are holding sit-in demonstrations at places designated by the respective state governments to to mark their solidarity with the protesters in Delhi. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has threatened a nationwide stir if the farm laws are not repealed by the Centre at the earliest.

