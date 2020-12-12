New Delhi, December 12: Amid protests against the Centre's three agricultural laws, farmer leaders appeared to have hardened their stand, asserting that they now want the central government to pass legislation on minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leaders on Saturday said the central government MSP Guarantee Bill to ensure produces are not sold below the minimum support price. Amid Farmers' Protest, BJP to Launch Campaign to Promote Farm Laws, Cabinet Ministers Will Reach Out to People.

"We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our products under the MSP. Farmers will be benefitted if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill," Sardar VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Dungar Singh, a farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh, echoed Sardar Singh's views and said farmers want more than written assurance from the Centre. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP'.

"We want MSP of all our produce including potatoes, sugarcane, grains, vegetables and milk. We don't want this guarantee in written form but we want a law for MSP now," Dungar Singh said. Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and other parts of the country have been demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the central government. Their agitation entered its 17th day on Saturday.

Farmers want the government to withdraw The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government, on the other hand, is saying that it is ready to amend these laws to address farmers' concerns. It has also said that it will give in writing that MSP won't be suspended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).