Ambala, November 28: The young farmer from Haryana's Ambala district, who jumped on top of Varun - water cannon-mounted vehicle - and turned the tap off to protect protesting farmers from getting wet in the cold weather on Thursday, has been charged with attempt to murder. Navdeep Singh, the son of a farmers' body leader Jai Singh, earned praise for his act on social media.

Reacting to the charges, Navdeep said that he was only protecting farmers and did nothing wrong. "After my studies, I started doing farming with my father, who is a farmers leader. I never indulged in any illegal activities and got courage from the commitment of protesting farmers to climb the vehicle and turn off the tap as it was hurting them," reported The Times of India quoting Navdeep as saying. Farmers' Protest Allowed at Delhi's Nirankari Ground, Traffic Jams at Delhi-Gurugram Border - 10 Points on 'Dilli Chalo' Agitation.

He added that farmers are doing peaceful protests, and they have the right to ask questions from the government. This incident reportedly took place near Kurukshetra. The video of the entire incident also went viral on social media. Navdeep belongs to Haryana's Ambala district. Farmers Protest: Picture of Young Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap Becomes 'Symbol of Agitation'.

Video of the Incident:

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotesthttps://t.co/Y9RZJBdD8E pic.twitter.com/NcN0JpMxd2 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 26, 2020

On Friday, farmers were allowed to enter Delhi to protest against the three central agricultural laws at Nirankari ground in Burari. The agitating farmers, many of them from Punjab, reached the national capital after braving tear-gas shells, water cannons and police barricades at several places in Haryana.

After the Delhi Police allowed farmers to protest at Nirankari ground in Burari, the Haryana Police also removed barricades at border areas between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers are reaching Delhi as part of the "Dilli Chalo" march against the farm laws.

