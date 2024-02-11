Chandigarh, February 11: Ahead of farmers' plan to head towards the national capital to stage protests, the Haryana government has sealed the state's border with Punjab in Ambala and also ordered suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts, an official said on Sunday. To prevent any disturbance in the law and order situation, the mobile Internet services will be suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts till 11.59 p.m. on February 13.

The government has advised commuters not to take the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. A huge concrete wall was erected on the highway at Shambhu border in Ambala. Authorities have also placed barricades to close the Punjab-Haryana borders in Jind and Fatehabad districts. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March: Police Prohibit Gatherings at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border, Entry of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses and Trucks Prohibited.

Farmers' Protest

The govt won’t even let farmers protest peacefully. Watch how the pathway has been filled with thorns and iron nails.



That’s why @RahulGandhi is fighting restlessly for Kisaan Nyay. They are our annadata#KisaanNyay pic.twitter.com/NOpMgdQbIf— Armaan (@Mehboobp1) February 11, 2024

BREAKING-



Farmers leaving for the massive protest in Delhi



But the saddest part is they themselves don't know if they will ever come back home... 😔



More power to the farmers and prayers for their safety 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JXC8MgWUEc— Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) February 11, 2024

Haryana Police have released a traffic advisory, suggesting people to restrict their travel on the main roads of the state to only essential reasons on February 13 due to possible traffic disturbances on key routes from Haryana to Punjab. Haryana: Section 144 Imposed in Panchkula Ahead of Farmers’ Protest.

Over 200 farmers' unions will march to the national capital on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

