New Delhi, December 10: Farmers will occupy railway tracks and block trains in protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws, farmer leader Boota Singh said on Thursday. Speaking to media persons, Boota Singh said the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of farmer unions, will fix a date from when "people of India" will block railway tracks as part of their "rail roko" protest against the farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP'.

"We had given an ultimatum that if PM doesn't listen to us and doesn't repeal laws till December 10, we will block railway tracks. It was decided in today's meeting that all the people of India will take to the tracks. Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date and announce," Boota Singh said. The announcement came shortly after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed a press conference. Farmers' Protest: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Requests Farmer Leaders to Ask Protesting Senior Citizens, Children to Go Home.

"The central government has admitted that the farm laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is state subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it," Balbir Singh Rajewal of Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) said. The announcement came a day after the sixth round of meeting between farmer leaders and the government remained inconclusive. Thousands of farmers are protesting at various borders of Delhi against the farm laws.

Farmers want the government to withdraw The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The protesting farmers had also called for a nationwide shutdown (Bharat bandh) on December 8.

